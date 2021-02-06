NDSU looks to sweep Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (9-8, 6-3) vs. North Dakota State (11-8, 11-3) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oral Roberts (9-8, 6-3) vs. North Dakota State (11-8, 11-3)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts seeks revenge on North Dakota State after dropping the first matchup in Fargo. The teams last met on Feb. 5, when the Bison outshot Oral Roberts 37.5 percent to 33.3 percent and made 13 more free throws on the way to the seven-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bison. Complementing Kreuser is Sam Griesel, who is producing 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Kevin Obanor, who is averaging 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds.OUTSTANDING OBANOR: Obanor has connected on 46.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.2 points while giving up 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. North Dakota State has an assist on 26 of 58 field goals (44.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Oral Roberts has assists on 23 of 69 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts as a collective unit has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

