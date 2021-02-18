NC State looks to sweep Wake Forest

North Carolina State (9-9, 5-8) vs. Wake Forest (6-10, 3-10) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

North Carolina State (9-9, 5-8) vs. Wake Forest (6-10, 3-10)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State goes for the season sweep over Wake Forest after winning the previous matchup in Raleigh. The teams last met on Jan. 27, when the Wolfpack shot 46.9 percent from the field while holding Wake Forest’s shooters to just 41.4 percent en route to a 72-67 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson has averaged 12.6 points while Isaiah Mucius has put up 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Wolfpack, Jericole Hellems has averaged 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while Devon Daniels has put up 11 points.JUMPING FOR JERICOLE: Hellems has connected on 40.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wake Forest is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wolfpack have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has 35 assists on 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three contests while North Carolina State has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: North Carolina State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.