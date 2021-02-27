CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:23 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Mwamba had 13 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 64-56 on Saturday.

Shahada Wells had 12 points and nine assists for Texas-Arlington (13-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Marquis Eaton had 15 points and eight assists for the Red Wolves (10-12, 7-8). Norchad Omier added 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 3-1 against the Red Wolves this season. In the most recent matchup, Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 73-71 last Friday.

