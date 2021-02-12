Murray State looks to extend streak vs UTM

UT Martin (7-12, 5-10) vs. Murray State (9-9, 6-7) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

UT Martin (7-12, 5-10) vs. Murray State (9-9, 6-7)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UT Martin. In its last seven wins against the Skyhawks, Murray State has won by an average of 16 points. UT Martin’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2017, a 73-67 victory.

STEPPING UP: Murray State’s KJ Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while Tevin Brown has put up 13 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists. For the Skyhawks, Cameron Holden has averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while Jaron Williams has put up 10.6 points.CLUTCH CAMERON: Holden has connected on 23.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-8 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has lost its last seven road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 84.7 per game.

STOUT STATE: Murray State has held opposing teams to 67.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams.

