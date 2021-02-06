CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Murphy scores 24 to lead Wofford over Furman 75-67

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 8:42 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had 24 points as Wofford beat Furman 75-67 on Saturday night.

Tray Hollowell had 11 points for Wofford (12-6, 9-3 Southern Conference). Sam Godwin added 11 points. Morgan Safford had six rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Paladins (11-6, 5-3). Alex Hunter added 15 points and six assists. Noah Gurley had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Mike Bothwell had only two points. The Paladins’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 18.0 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

