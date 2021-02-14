CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Murphy scores 17 to carry Vermont over Stony Brook 61-57

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 3:50 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Tomas Murphy buried five 3-pointers, scoring 17 points off the bench and Vermont held off Stony Brook 61-57 on Sunday, the Catamounts’ seventh straight victory and third consecutive weekend sweep.

Stef Smith added 15 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (9-3, 9-3 America East Conference). Ryan Davis added 13 points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez scored a season-high 24 points for the Seawolves (8-12, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Mouhamadou Gueye added nine rebounds. Tykei Greene had nine rebounds.

Frankie Policelli, the Seawolves’ second leading scorer (11 ppg) scored three points on 1 of 5 shooting. Still, Policelli scored a reverse layup to bring the Seawolves to 58-57 inside the final minute.

Stony Brook missed its last two shots while Vermont’s Ben Shungu and Justin Mazzula made three of four free throws.

Vermont defeated Stony Brook 86-78 on Saturday.

