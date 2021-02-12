CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Mount St. Mary's beats…

Mount St. Mary’s beats Long Island 64-46

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 6:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 64-46 on Friday.

Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s (8-7, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Opoku also had nine rebounds and Josh Reaves had seven.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 13 points for the Sharks (7-7, 7-7). Ty Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Eral Penn had nine rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Long Island 66-60 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up