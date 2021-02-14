CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Morse scores 16 to…

Morse scores 16 to lead James Madison over Hofstra 74-70

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse posted 16 points and seven rebounds as James Madison stretched its win streak to seven games, narrowly beating Hofstra 74-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Terrence Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (13-5, 8-1 CAA). Michael Christmas added 12 points. The Dukes moved past Northeastern, which is 8-2 in league.

Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (12-9, 8-6). Kvonn Cramer added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 12 points.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Pride this season. James Madison defeated Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up