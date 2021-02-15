CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan signs billion-dollar RELIEF Act into law | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Moreno lifts E. Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 83-72

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 7:28 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 83-72 on Monday.

Moreno shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Tre King had 13 points for Eastern Kentucky (17-5, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Curt Lewis added 10 points. Wendell Green Jr. had six assists.

Eastern Kentucky totaled 56 first-half points, a season best for the team and finished with 26 assists on 31 baskets.

Jr. Clay had 23 points for the Golden Eagles (3-20, 3-13). Damaria Franklin added 16 points and six rebounds. Austin Harvell had 11 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 90-80 on Jan. 9.

