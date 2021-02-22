CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Morency scores 18 to…

Morency scores 18 to carry ULM over UALR 68-64

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 7:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Marco Morency came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Louisiana Monroe to a 68-64 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday.

Elijah Gonzales made four free throws with 17 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Josh Nicholas had 15 points for ULM (7-16, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference). Russell Harrison added 11 points, and Gonzales had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Marko Lukic had 20 points for the Trojans (10-13, 6-10), who have lost six consecutive games. Ruot Monyyong added 10 rebounds, and Ben Coupet Jr. had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Agencies tweak COVID-19 safety plans following Biden's mask mandate

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up