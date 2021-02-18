CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Morales hits late FTs,…

Morales hits late FTs, Wagner beats Mount St. Mary’s 57-55

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 12:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Alex Morales made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 20 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 5.1 seconds left, and Wagner beat Mount St. Mary’s 57-55 on Wednesday.

Elijah Ford added 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Will Martinez scored 10 for Wagner (8-5, 8-4 Northeast Conference).

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points — including the Mountaineers’ final 12 — and six assists. Deandre Thomas added 12 points and Nana Opoku scored 10 for Mount St. Mary’s (8-9, 7-6).

After Morales made a layup to give the Seahawks an eight-point lead with 4:25 to play, Chong Qui scored eight straight points to make it 51-all with fewer than three minutes later. Ford answered with a 3-pointer — his first in four attempts this season — to put Wagner back in front. Chong Qui made two free throws and, after Ford made 1 of 2 foul shots, hit a short pull-up jumper to tie it at 55-55 with 13 seconds remaining. Morales was fouled and hit both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity about eight seconds later and Thomas missed a potential tying layup just before the buzzer.

The Seahawks beat Mount St. Mary’s by 22 points on Tuesday, limiting the Mountaineers to 39 points, their lowest single-game total since a 91-37 loss to Marquette on November 11, 2011.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up