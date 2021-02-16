CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Morales carries Wagner over…

Morales carries Wagner over Mount St. Mary’s 61-39

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Alex Morales recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Wagner to a 61-39 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Elijah Allen had 11 points for Wagner (7-5, 7-4 Northeast Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Nigel Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Ford had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Mount St. Mary’s totaled 15 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Mezie Offurum had 13 points for the Mountaineers (8-8, 7-5). Nana Opoku added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Mountaineers, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up