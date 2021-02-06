CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Moore leads S. Utah over D-III Benedictine Mesa 110-58

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 4:30 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Marquis Moore scored 18 points as Southern Utah won its 10th consecutive home game, easily beating Division III-member Benedictine Mesa 110-58 on Saturday.

Dee Barnes and Aanen Moody added 15 points each for the Thunderbirds and Harrison Butler scored 11 points with seven rebounds for Southern Utah (12-3).

It was the first time this season Southern Utah scored at least 100 points, and its 53 first-half points were a season best.

Austin Denham had 13 points for the Redhawks, whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jalen Grijalva added 12 points.

___

___

