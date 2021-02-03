CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Monsanto carries East Tennessee…

Monsanto carries East Tennessee State past Mercer 70-64

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Damari Monsanto matched his season high with 24 points plus 10 rebounds as East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 70-64 on Wednesday night.

David Sloan had 14 points for East Tennessee State (11-6, 7-2 Southern Conference). Silas Adheke added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Mercer totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Neftali Alvarez had 17 points for the Bears (10-7, 3-6). Leon Ayers III added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up