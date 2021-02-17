Mobley brothers keep No. 17 USC rolling with win over ASU

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Mobley had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and No. 17 Southern California beat Arizona State 89-71 on Wednesday night to stay atop the Pac-12.

Isaiah Mobley added 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy had 18 points for the Trojans, who improved to 18-3 to start a season for the first time since 1973-74. They’re 12-2 in the league and have won 13 of 14 overall.

Pac-12 scoring leader Remy Martin scored 30 points — three off his career high — for Arizona State (7-10, 4-7). Kimani Lawrence added 12 points.

The Mobley brothers dominated the first 10 minutes of the second half, outscoring Arizona State 18-10 on their own.

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey drilled 7 of 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to lead Tennessee past South Carolina.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but what turned out to be a false positive COVID-19 test for a Tennessee player led to a one-day postponement.

John Fulkerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Jaden Springer added 16 points and Yves Pons had 10 for the Volunteers (15-5, 8-5 Southeastern Conference).

AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-10, 3-8) with 20 points.

NO. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO 54, VALPARAISO 52

CHICAGO (AP) — Keith Clemons scored 16 points, Cameron Krutwig added 13 and No. 22 Loyola Chicago made a defensive stop in the final seconds to finish off Valparaiso.

The Ramblers (19-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won 12 of 13 and extended their home winning streak to 20 games. Loyola lost its previous game, 51-50, in overtime at Drake on Sunday.

Zion Morgan had 15 points and Ben Krikke and Goodnews Kpegeol had 10 points apiece for Valparaiso (8-15, 5-9).

NO. 23 KANSAS 59, KANSAS STATE 41

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored 14 points, Jalen Wilson added 11 and Kansas beat Kansas State.

The Jayhawks (16-7, 10-5 Big 12) held the Wildcats to a season low in points despite a ho-hum offensive performance.

Dajuan Gordon scored 12 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats (5-18, 1-13) have lost a school-record 13 straight games and Kansas has won four straight by double digits.

