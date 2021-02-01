Miss. St. looks to extend streak vs Arkansas

Mississippi State (10-8, 4-5) vs. Arkansas (13-5, 5-4) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi State (10-8, 4-5) vs. Arkansas (13-5, 5-4)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Arkansas. Mississippi State has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2016, an 82-68 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Moody, JD Notae, Jalen Tate and Justin Smith have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.DOMINANT D.J.: D.J. Stewart Jr. has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Razorbacks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Arkansas has an assist on 47 of 96 field goals (49 percent) across its past three outings while Mississippi State has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Arkansas offense has averaged 75.2 possessions per game this season, ranking the Razorbacks 15th nationally. Mississippi State has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 263rd).

