Miss. St. looks for home win vs Vandy

Vanderbilt (5-10, 1-8) vs. Mississippi State (11-10, 5-7)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State looks for its fifth straight win over Vanderbilt at Humphrey Coliseum. The last victory for the Commodores at Mississippi State was a 72-31 win on Feb. 23, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 20.4 points and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Commodores. Dylan Disu is also a key contributor, accounting for 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by D.J. Stewart Jr., who is averaging 17 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pippen has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Vanderbilt has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.2 points, while allowing 78.8 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Commodores. Mississippi State has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three contests while Vanderbilt has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

