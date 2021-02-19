CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Minnesota loses Kalscheur for…

Minnesota loses Kalscheur for 3-4 weeks with broken finger

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur will miss three to four weeks with a broken finger on his shooting hand, taking a co-captain and the team’s best defender out of the lineup for the stretch run.

Coach Richard Pitino said Kalscheur was having surgery on Friday to repair the fracture that occurred in practice on Tuesday when the ball hit his right hand at a bad angle. Kalscheur missed the loss at Indiana on Wednesday and might not be available again until the NCAA Tournament, if the Gophers make it. The junior had started all 88 games of his career until this injury.

Kalscheur’s shooting percentage has sharply declined from his freshman year, but he routinely guards the opponent’s best perimeter player and has contributed in myriad ways beyond scoring. In a win last week over Purdue, Kalscheur had 16 points on a season-best 4-for-7 from 3-point range and a career-high eight rebounds.

Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. has replaced Kalscheur in the starting lineup for the Gophers, who host No. 5 Illinois on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up