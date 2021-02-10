Minnesota faces tough test vs No. 24 Purdue

No. 24 Purdue (13-7, 8-5) vs. Minnesota (12-7, 5-7) Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

No. 24 Purdue (13-7, 8-5) vs. Minnesota (12-7, 5-7)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Purdue presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has won four of its eight games against ranked opponents this season. Purdue won 75-70 over Northwestern on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carr has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Carr has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 11-0 when they score at least 75 points and 1-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Boilermakers are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 4-7 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

