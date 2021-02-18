Milwaukee looks to end streak vs Oakland

Oakland (9-16, 9-9) vs. Milwaukee (7-10, 6-9) Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend…

Oakland (9-16, 9-9) vs. Milwaukee (7-10, 6-9)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend Milwaukee’s conference losing streak to five games. Milwaukee’s last Horizon win came against the IUPUI Jaguars 83-76 on Jan. 30. Oakland won 86-81 at Robert Morris in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston, Te’Jon Lucas and Josh Thomas have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jalen Moore has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Milwaukee has scored 71 points per game and allowed 82 over its four-game home losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

