Mills, Binghamton host NJIT

NJIT (6-8, 5-7) vs. Binghamton (2-13, 2-10) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

NJIT (6-8, 5-7) vs. Binghamton (2-13, 2-10)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zach Cooks and NJIT will battle Brenton Mills and Binghamton. The senior Cooks has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Mills, a sophomore, is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Binghamton’s Mills has averaged 14.6 points while Thomas Bruce has put up 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Highlanders, Cooks has averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals while Dylan O’Hearn has put up 12.1 points.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Binghamton is 0-11 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 2-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: NJIT has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.7 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The NJIT offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the nation. The Binghamton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).

