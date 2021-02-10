CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Miller scores 22 to lead UNC Greensboro over Furman 64-58

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 7:41 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro beat Furman 64-58 on Wednesday.

Keyshaun Langley had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (14-6, 9-3 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Clay Mounce had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Paladins (12-7, 6-4). Mike Bothwell added eight rebounds.

The Spartans evened the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated UNC Greensboro 68-49 on Monday.

