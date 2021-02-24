CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Miller carries George Mason past George Washington 63-58

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 9:22 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jordan Miller had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and George Mason beat George Washington 63-58 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Kolek added 16 points and Javon Greene had 15 for George Mason (11-8, 7-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight home game. Josh Oduro had 11 points, 10 rebounds and blocked three shots.

James Bishop had 15 points for the Colonials (4-10, 3-4). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Tyler Brelsford had 11 points.

