Michigan State looks for home win vs No. 15 Iowa

No. 15 Iowa (14-6, 8-5) vs. Michigan State (10-7, 4-7) Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30…

No. 15 Iowa (14-6, 8-5) vs. Michigan State (10-7, 4-7)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 15 Iowa at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The last victory for the Hawkeyes at Michigan State was a 76-59 win on Jan. 14, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 74 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Aaron Henry has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. Henry has accounted for 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawkeyes. Michigan State has an assist on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) across its past three outings while Iowa has assists on 45 of 75 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

