CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Metheny leads Bowling Green…

Metheny leads Bowling Green over E. Michigan 82-69

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Kaden Metheny had a season-high 29 points as Bowling Green beat Eastern Michigan 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (13-9, 9-7 Mid-American Conference). Caleb Fields added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Justin Turner had 13 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Bowling Green recorded a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Ty Groce had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-10, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Bryce McBride added 15 points and Noah Morgan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up