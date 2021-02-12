Merrimack looks to sweep CCSU

Merrimack (7-4, 7-4) vs. Central Connecticut (4-11, 4-8) William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack (7-4, 7-4) vs. Central Connecticut (4-11, 4-8)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack goes for the season sweep over Central Connecticut after winning the previous matchup in New Britain. The teams last met on Feb. 11, when the Warriors outshot Central Connecticut from the field 48.9 percent to 30.2 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 16-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Jordan Minor is averaging 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Warriors. Mikey Watkins is also a key contributor, putting up 12 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Blue Devils have allowed only 73.5 points per game to NEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 87 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Watkins has accounted for 41 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. Watkins has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Devils have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Warriors. Central Connecticut has an assist on 35 of 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three games while Merrimack has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 18.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.

