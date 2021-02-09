Mercer looks to sweep Samford

Mercer (11-7, 4-6) vs. Samford (6-9, 2-6) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer goes…

Mercer (11-7, 4-6) vs. Samford (6-9, 2-6)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer goes for the season sweep over Samford after winning the previous matchup in Macon. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when the Bears created 27 Samford turnovers and turned the ball over just 17 times en route to the seven-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Staton-McCray is Logan Dye, who is accounting for 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Felipe Haase, who is averaging 12.1 points and eight rebounds.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 36.7 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 65.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 5-7 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has an assist on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Mercer has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Samford offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 23rd nationally. The Mercer defense has allowed 74.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 247th).

