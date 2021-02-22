CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 5:00 PM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (27) 22-0 795 1
2. Baylor (4) 17-0 771 2
3. Michigan (1) 16-1 737 3
4. Illinois 16-5 657 5
5. Ohio State 18-5 648 4
6. Villanova 14-3 608 7
7. Alabama 18-5 589 9
8. Oklahoma 14-5 552 10
9. Florida State 13-3 490 16
10. Houston 18-3 483 5
11. Creighton 16-5 468 12
12. Iowa 17-6 465 14
13. West Virginia 15-6 462 15
14. Virginia 15-5 361 8
15. Virginia Tech 14-4 314 17
16. Texas 13-6 308 13
17. Texas Tech 14-7 224 11
18. Southern California 18-4 218 18
19. Kansas 17-7 168 24
20. Arkansas 17-5 134 28
21. Oklahoma St. 14-6 132 22
22. Loyola-Chicago 19-4 124 23
23. Oregon 14-4 115 25
24. Wisconsin 16-8 105 21
25. San Diego State 17-4 96 26

Dropped out: No. 19 Missouri (14-6); No. 20 Tennessee (15-6).

Others receiving votes: Missouri (14-6) 83; Tennessee (15-6) 74; Purdue (15-8) 64; Belmont (24-1) 45; Drake (22-2) 22; UCLA (16-5) 17; Clemson (13-5) 16; LSU (14-6) 13; Winthrop (20-1) 9; Brigham Young (17-5) 9; Boise State. (18-4) 8; Wichita State (13-4) 7; North Carolina (14-7) 5; Connecticut (10-6) 3; Seton Hall (13-9) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

