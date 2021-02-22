FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (27)
|22-0
|795
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|17-0
|771
|2
|3. Michigan (1)
|16-1
|737
|3
|4. Illinois
|16-5
|657
|5
|5. Ohio State
|18-5
|648
|4
|6. Villanova
|14-3
|608
|7
|7. Alabama
|18-5
|589
|9
|8. Oklahoma
|14-5
|552
|10
|9. Florida State
|13-3
|490
|16
|10. Houston
|18-3
|483
|5
|11. Creighton
|16-5
|468
|12
|12. Iowa
|17-6
|465
|14
|13. West Virginia
|15-6
|462
|15
|14. Virginia
|15-5
|361
|8
|15. Virginia Tech
|14-4
|314
|17
|16. Texas
|13-6
|308
|13
|17. Texas Tech
|14-7
|224
|11
|18. Southern California
|18-4
|218
|18
|19. Kansas
|17-7
|168
|24
|20. Arkansas
|17-5
|134
|28
|21. Oklahoma St.
|14-6
|132
|22
|22. Loyola-Chicago
|19-4
|124
|23
|23. Oregon
|14-4
|115
|25
|24. Wisconsin
|16-8
|105
|21
|25. San Diego State
|17-4
|96
|26
Dropped out: No. 19 Missouri (14-6); No. 20 Tennessee (15-6).
Others receiving votes: Missouri (14-6) 83; Tennessee (15-6) 74; Purdue (15-8) 64; Belmont (24-1) 45; Drake (22-2) 22; UCLA (16-5) 17; Clemson (13-5) 16; LSU (14-6) 13; Winthrop (20-1) 9; Brigham Young (17-5) 9; Boise State. (18-4) 8; Wichita State (13-4) 7; North Carolina (14-7) 5; Connecticut (10-6) 3; Seton Hall (13-9) 1.
