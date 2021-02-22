FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (27) 22-0 795 1 2. Baylor (4) 17-0 771 2 3. Michigan (1) 16-1 737 3 4. Illinois 16-5 657 5 5. Ohio State 18-5 648 4 6. Villanova 14-3 608 7 7. Alabama 18-5 589 9 8. Oklahoma 14-5 552 10 9. Florida State 13-3 490 16 10. Houston 18-3 483 5 11. Creighton 16-5 468 12 12. Iowa 17-6 465 14 13. West Virginia 15-6 462 15 14. Virginia 15-5 361 8 15. Virginia Tech 14-4 314 17 16. Texas 13-6 308 13 17. Texas Tech 14-7 224 11 18. Southern California 18-4 218 18 19. Kansas 17-7 168 24 20. Arkansas 17-5 134 28 21. Oklahoma St. 14-6 132 22 22. Loyola-Chicago 19-4 124 23 23. Oregon 14-4 115 25 24. Wisconsin 16-8 105 21 25. San Diego State 17-4 96 26

Dropped out: No. 19 Missouri (14-6); No. 20 Tennessee (15-6).

Others receiving votes: Missouri (14-6) 83; Tennessee (15-6) 74; Purdue (15-8) 64; Belmont (24-1) 45; Drake (22-2) 22; UCLA (16-5) 17; Clemson (13-5) 16; LSU (14-6) 13; Winthrop (20-1) 9; Brigham Young (17-5) 9; Boise State. (18-4) 8; Wichita State (13-4) 7; North Carolina (14-7) 5; Connecticut (10-6) 3; Seton Hall (13-9) 1.

.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.