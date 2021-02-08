FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 18-0 796 1 2. Baylor (4) 17-0 772 2 3. Michigan 13-1 722 4 4. Villanova 12-2 669 3 5. Ohio State 15-4 647 9 6. Illinois 13-5 562 13 7. Houston 16-2 556 5 8. Texas Tech 14-5 533 11 9. Virginia 13-3 491 15 10. Missouri 13-3 465 17 11. Alabama 15-5 453 7 12. Oklahoma 12-5 402 14 13. Texas 11-5 396 6 14. West Virginia 13-5 389 18 15. Tennessee 13-4 378 10 16. Iowa 13-6 314 8 17. Virginia Tech 14-4 304 16 (tie) Creighton 14-5 304 12 19. Florida State 10-3 300 19 20. Southern California 15-3 187 28 21. Wisconsin 14-6 171 20 22. Oklahoma St. 12-5 100 24 23. Loyola-Chicago 17-3 92 29 24. UCLA 13-4 75 21 25. Purdue 13-7 45 27

Dropped out: No. 22 Kansas (12-7); No. 23 Florida (10-5); No. 25 Drake (18-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida (10-5) 43; Louisville (11-4) 38; Rutgers (11-6) 30; Kansas (12-7) 30; Drake (18-1) 23; San Diego State. (13-4) 18; Colorado (14-5) 15; Oregon (10-4) 14; Belmont (20-1) 13; Minnesota (11-7) 12; Xavier (11-2) 10; Alabama-Birmingham (16-2) 6; Utah State (14-5) 5; Clemson (12-5) 5; LSU (11-6) 4; Winthrop (16-1) 3; Seton Hall (11-8) 3; Arkansas (14-5) 3; Toledo (16-5) 1; Saint Louis (8-3) 1.

