FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 17-0 796 1 2. Baylor (4) 16-0 772 2 3. Villanova 11-1 735 3 4. Michigan 13-1 690 4 5. Houston 15-1 660 6 6. Texas 11-3 610 5 7. Alabama 14-4 495 8 8. Iowa 12-4 490 7 9. Ohio State 14-4 478 15 10. Tennessee 12-3 446 17 11. Texas Tech 12-5 422 10 12. Creighton 13-4 396 14 13. Illinois 11-5 382 22 14. Oklahoma 11-4 379 NR 15. Virginia 11-3 368 8 16. Virginia Tech 13-3 357 19 17. Missouri 11-3 343 12 18. West Virginia 11-5 277 11 19. Florida State 10-3 237 16 20. Wisconsin 13-5 212 13 21. UCLA 13-3 165 21 22. Kansas 11-6 112 18 23. Florida 10-4 90 NR 24. Oklahoma State 11-4 88 NR 25. Drake 16-0 67 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Minnesota (11-6); No. 23 Louisville (10-4); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-2); No. 25 Oregon (9-3).

Others receiving votes: Minnesota (11-6) 66; Purdue (12-6) 59; Southern California (13-3) 44; Loyola-Chicago (14-3) 43; Oregon (9-3) 39; Louisville (10-4) 26; Xavier (11-2) 9; St. Bonaventure (9-1) 8; Colorado (13-5) 8; Boise State (14-2) 7; LSU (11-5) 6; San Diego State (13-4) 5; Toledo (15-4) 3; Belmont (18-1) 3; Rutgers (10-6) 2; North Carolina (11-5) 2; Winthrop (16-1) 1; Saint Louis (7-2) 1; Georgia Tech (8-5) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.