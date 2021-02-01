CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 2:24 PM

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (28) 17-0 796 1
2. Baylor (4) 16-0 772 2
3. Villanova 11-1 735 3
4. Michigan 13-1 690 4
5. Houston 15-1 660 6
6. Texas 11-3 610 5
7. Alabama 14-4 495 8
8. Iowa 12-4 490 7
9. Ohio State 14-4 478 15
10. Tennessee 12-3 446 17
11. Texas Tech 12-5 422 10
12. Creighton 13-4 396 14
13. Illinois 11-5 382 22
14. Oklahoma 11-4 379 NR
15. Virginia 11-3 368 8
16. Virginia Tech 13-3 357 19
17. Missouri 11-3 343 12
18. West Virginia 11-5 277 11
19. Florida State 10-3 237 16
20. Wisconsin 13-5 212 13
21. UCLA 13-3 165 21
22. Kansas 11-6 112 18
23. Florida 10-4 90 NR
24. Oklahoma State 11-4 88 NR
25. Drake 16-0 67 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Minnesota (11-6); No. 23 Louisville (10-4); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-2); No. 25 Oregon (9-3).

Others receiving votes: Minnesota (11-6) 66; Purdue (12-6) 59; Southern California (13-3) 44; Loyola-Chicago (14-3) 43; Oregon (9-3) 39; Louisville (10-4) 26; Xavier (11-2) 9; St. Bonaventure (9-1) 8; Colorado (13-5) 8; Boise State (14-2) 7; LSU (11-5) 6; San Diego State (13-4) 5; Toledo (15-4) 3; Belmont (18-1) 3; Rutgers (10-6) 2; North Carolina (11-5) 2; Winthrop (16-1) 1; Saint Louis (7-2) 1; Georgia Tech (8-5) 1.

