FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:
|1. Gonzaga (28)
|17-0
|796
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|16-0
|772
|2
|3. Villanova
|11-1
|735
|3
|4. Michigan
|13-1
|690
|4
|5. Houston
|15-1
|660
|6
|6. Texas
|11-3
|610
|5
|7. Alabama
|14-4
|495
|8
|8. Iowa
|12-4
|490
|7
|9. Ohio State
|14-4
|478
|15
|10. Tennessee
|12-3
|446
|17
|11. Texas Tech
|12-5
|422
|10
|12. Creighton
|13-4
|396
|14
|13. Illinois
|11-5
|382
|22
|14. Oklahoma
|11-4
|379
|NR
|15. Virginia
|11-3
|368
|8
|16. Virginia Tech
|13-3
|357
|19
|17. Missouri
|11-3
|343
|12
|18. West Virginia
|11-5
|277
|11
|19. Florida State
|10-3
|237
|16
|20. Wisconsin
|13-5
|212
|13
|21. UCLA
|13-3
|165
|21
|22. Kansas
|11-6
|112
|18
|23. Florida
|10-4
|90
|NR
|24. Oklahoma State
|11-4
|88
|NR
|25. Drake
|16-0
|67
|NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Minnesota (11-6); No. 23 Louisville (10-4); No. 24 Saint Louis (7-2); No. 25 Oregon (9-3).
Others receiving votes: Minnesota (11-6) 66; Purdue (12-6) 59; Southern California (13-3) 44; Loyola-Chicago (14-3) 43; Oregon (9-3) 39; Louisville (10-4) 26; Xavier (11-2) 9; St. Bonaventure (9-1) 8; Colorado (13-5) 8; Boise State (14-2) 7; LSU (11-5) 6; San Diego State (13-4) 5; Toledo (15-4) 3; Belmont (18-1) 3; Rutgers (10-6) 2; North Carolina (11-5) 2; Winthrop (16-1) 1; Saint Louis (7-2) 1; Georgia Tech (8-5) 1.
