Memphis looks for home win vs UCF

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 6:30 AM

Central Florida (4-8, 2-7) vs. Memphis (10-6, 6-3)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its fourth straight win over Central Florida at FedExForum. The last victory for the Knights at Memphis was a 68-64 win on Feb. 11, 2018.

SAVVY SENIORS: Central Florida’s Brandon Mahan, Darin Green Jr. and Darius Perry have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.MIGHTY MAHAN: Mahan has connected on 48.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Central Florida is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-3 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

TWO STREAKS: Central Florida has dropped its last five road games, scoring 66.2 points and allowing 78.8 points during those contests. Memphis has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Memphis has made 7.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among AAC teams. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

