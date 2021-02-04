CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Meadows, Magnuson carry E. Washington past Idaho 89-75

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 11:48 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Michael Meadows had 17 points to lead five Eastern Washington players in double figures as the Eagles topped Idaho 89-75 on Thursday night. Ellis Magnuson added 15 points for the Eagles. Jacob Groves chipped in 12, Tanner Groves scored 12 and Steele Venters had 10. Groves also had three blocks.

Gabe Quinnett had 18 points for the Vandals (0-14, 0-11 Big Sky Conference), who have now lost 14 consecutive games to start the season. Scott Blakney added 13 points. Babacar Thiombane had 12 points.

