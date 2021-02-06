CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
McCrory lifts UMass over Rhode Island 75-63

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 10:47 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Cairo McCrory had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass to a 75-63 win over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Carl Pierre had 19 points for UMass (7-4, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ronnie DeGray III added 11 points. Mark Gasperini had 11 points and four assists.

Antwan Walker scored a career-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds for the Rams (9-11, 6-7). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points and five blocks. Jeremy Sheppard had six assists.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. UMass defeated Rhode Island 80-78 on Jan. 13.

