CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » McCadden carries Georgia Southern…

McCadden carries Georgia Southern over Appalachian St. 65-57

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Georgia Southern topped Appalachian State 65-57 on Saturday.

Gedi Juozapaitis had 16 points for Georgia Southern (13-12, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference). Zack Bryant added 12 points. Mackenzie McFatten had four blocks.

Adrian Delph had 19 points for the Mountaineers (13-11, 7-8). Justin Forrest added 12 points and six rebounds. Michael Almonacy had 10 points.

The Eagles registered their first win in four tries against the Mountaineers this season. In the most recent matchup, Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 84-78 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up