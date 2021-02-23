CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Mballa scores 21 to lift Buffalo over Northern Illinois

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 8:08 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Buffalo romped past Northern Illinois 102-74 on Tuesday.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo (10-7, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 16 points and Jayvon Graves had 13 points and seven rebounds.

It was the first time this season Buffalo scored at least 100 points.

Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 26 points and had six rebounds for the Huskies (2-14, 1-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Trendon Hankerson added 13 points and Kaleb Thornton had 10 points and seven assists.

