Martin scores 18 to lift Monmouth over Manhattan 70-65

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 12:05 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Melik Martin had 18 points and nine rebounds as Monmouth narrowly beat Manhattan 70-65 on Friday night.

Deion Hammond had 16 points for Monmouth (9-5, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). George Papas added 14 points. Nikkei Rutty had seven rebounds.

Warren Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaspers (5-7, 4-7). Ant Nelson added 14 points. Marques Watson had 12 points.

