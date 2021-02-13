Marshall looks to extend streak vs Middle Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (5-12, 3-8) vs. Marshall (11-5, 5-4) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Middle Tennessee (5-12, 3-8) vs. Marshall (11-5, 5-4)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Middle Tennessee. In its last five wins against the Blue Raiders, Marshall has won by an average of 11 points. Middle Tennessee’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2017, an 83-72 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 61 percent of Marshall’s scoring this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Middle Tennessee, Jordan Davis, Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss, Dontrell Shuler, DeAndre Dishman and Jalen Jordan have collectively accounted for 62 percent of all Middle Tennessee scoring, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 28.6 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Middle Tennessee is 0-8 when it allows at least 68 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COLD SPELL: Middle Tennessee has lost its last four road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 79.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marshall offense is ranked 19th nationally by scoring 81.6 points per game this year. Middle Tennessee has only averaged 62.4 points per game, which ranks 311th.

