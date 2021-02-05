CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Marist, St. Pete's meet…

Marist, St. Pete’s meet in conference play

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marist (9-7, 7-7) vs. St. Peter’s (9-6, 6-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist pays visit to St. Peter’s in a MAAC matchup. Marist fell 63-50 to Siena on Sunday. St. Peter’s is coming off a 68-54 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Marist’s Ricardo Wright, Jordan Jones and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RICARDO: Wright has connected on 35.1 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Marist is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 66.4 points while giving up 56.

STINGY DEFENSE: St. Peter’s has held opposing teams to 38.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Peacocks have held opposing shooters to 36.3 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up