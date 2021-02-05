Marist, St. Pete’s meet in conference play

Marist (9-7, 7-7) vs. St. Peter’s (9-6, 6-4) Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist (9-7, 7-7) vs. St. Peter’s (9-6, 6-4)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist pays visit to St. Peter’s in a MAAC matchup. Marist fell 63-50 to Siena on Sunday. St. Peter’s is coming off a 68-54 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Marist’s Ricardo Wright, Jordan Jones and Hakim Byrd have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RICARDO: Wright has connected on 35.1 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Marist is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: St. Peter’s has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 66.4 points while giving up 56.

STINGY DEFENSE: St. Peter’s has held opposing teams to 38.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Peacocks have held opposing shooters to 36.3 percent.

