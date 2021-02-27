CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maric leads Little Rock past Louisiana-Lafayette 69-59

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:49 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric had 17 points as Arkansas-Little Rock snapped its seven-game losing streak, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 69-59 on Saturday.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (11-14, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference). Marko Lukic added 13 points. Marko Andric had nine points and six rebounds.

Cedric Russell had 13 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (16-8, 10-7). Ty Harper added 12 points. Devin Butts had 10 points. Theo Akwuba had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 10 points and three blocks.

Mylik Wilson, who was second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (13.0 ppg), scored six on 1 of 7 shooting.

