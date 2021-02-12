CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Manjon lifts UC Davis…

Manjon lifts UC Davis over Long Beach State 68-66

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon made a layup in traffic with 1.2 seconds left as UC Davis edged past Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.

Manjon finished with 19 points and six assists.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (5-6, 3-4 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe added 10 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Koehler had five assists.

Joe Hampton had 19 points for the Beach (3-6, 2-3). Michael Carter III added 15 points and Drew Cobb had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up