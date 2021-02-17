CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall…

Mamukelashvili carries Seton Hall past DePaul 60-52

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 11:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Seton Hall topped DePaul 60-52 on Wednesday night.

Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (13-8, 10-5 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Myles Cale added 11 points.

Pauly Paulicap had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-10, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Kobe Elvis added 13 points. He also had nine turnovers but only three assists. Ray Salnave had seven rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons on the season. Seton Hall defeated DePaul 76-68 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Commission tells DoD to prepare for 'military AI readiness' by 2025

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up