Maluach scores 22 to lead New Mexico past Air Force 73-65

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 11:56 PM

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Makuach Maluach had 22 points as New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday night.

Valdir Manuel had 14 points for New Mexico (6-13, 2-13 Mountain West Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Bayron Matos added 13 points and seven rebounds. Saquan Singleton had 5 points, 13 assists and six rebounds.

A.J. Walker had 26 points for the Falcons (4-17, 2-15), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Chris Joyce added 16 points and eight rebounds. Abe Kinrade had 15 points.

