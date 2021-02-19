CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Madut scores 23 to…

Madut scores 23 to lead Hawaii over CSU Northridge 75-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Junior Madut had a season-high 23 points and Biwali Bayles hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left as Hawaii narrowly beat Cal State Northridge 75-74 on Friday.

Bayles finished with 12 points for Hawaii (8-7, 6-7 Big West Conference). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Noel Coleman had 11 points.

TJ Starks scored 11 points in a 17-3 run that gave CSUN its first lead since the opening minutes and made it 74-72 with 46 seconds remaining. Bayles answered with a 3 about 24 seconds later and the Matadors went 0 for 3 from the field from there as Hawaii held on.

Justin Webster, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest led the Rainbow Warriors, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

Starks scored a career-high 31 points for the Matadors (7-9, 3-6). Darius Brown II added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brendan Harrick had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up