Maddox Jr. lifts CSU Fullerton past UC Irvine 67-64

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 11:40 PM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds as Cal State Fullerton narrowly defeated UC Irvine 67-64 on Saturday.

Doctor Bradley had 14 points for Fullerton (6-7, 5-7 Big West Conference). Dante Maddox Jr. added 12 points. Johnny Wang had 10 points.

Collin Welp had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Anteaters (12-8, 8-4). Brad Greene added 10 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks — tied with Georgetown’s Qudus Wahab and Seton Hall’s Ike Obiagu for most in an NCAA game this season.

The Titans leveled the season series against the Anteaters with the win. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Fullerton 89-78 on Friday.

