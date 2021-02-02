CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Mack scores 24 to lead Prairie View past Alabama St. 87-63

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 12:11 AM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cam Mack matched his career high with 24 points plus 10 assists as Prairie View rolled past Alabama State 87-63 on Monday night.

Jawaun Daniels had 14 points and eight rebounds for Prairie View (7-4, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. D’Rell Roberts added 12 points. Lenell Henry had seven rebounds.

Prairie View totaled 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Brandon Battle had 10 points for the Hornets (2-7, 2-7). Jordan O’Neal added seven rebounds.

