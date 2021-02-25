CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Lucas lifts Milwaukee over IUPUI 84-72 in Horizon tourney

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:35 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Te’Jon Lucas had 22 points and DeAndre Gholston added 20 as Milwaukee got past IUPUI 84-72 in the Horizon League tournament on Thursday night.

Milwaukee, a No. 8 seed, advances to play No. 2 Wright State on March 2.

Amir Allen added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Josh Thomas had 13 points for Milwaukee (9-11).

Jaylen Minnett had 23 points for the Jaguars (8-10). Elyjah Goss added 20 points and 17 rebounds. Marcus Burk had 12 points.

The Panthers improve to 4-1 against the Jaguars on the season. In the most recent matchup, Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 83-76 on Jan. 30.

