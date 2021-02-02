LSU looks to knock off No. 10 Bama

LSU (11-5, 6-3) vs. No. 10 Alabama (14-4, 9-0) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU (11-5, 6-3) vs. No. 10 Alabama (14-4, 9-0)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Alabama looks to give LSU its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. LSU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers 82-80 on Feb. 23, 2019. Alabama has won all nine games against SEC opponents this season.

FAB FRESHMEN: LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Mwani Wilkinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Crimson Tide have scored 84.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Javonte Smart has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all LSU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: LSU is 8-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 3-5 when the team falls shy of that mark. Alabama is 10-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 4-4 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Alabama has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams. The Crimson Tide have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.