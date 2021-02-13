CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Love scores 29 to carry Wright State past Milwaukee 92-82

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:00 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Wright State won its ninth straight game, defeating Milwaukee 92-82 on Saturday.

Jaylon Hall had 19 points for Wright State (17-4, 15-3 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points. Tim Finke had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

Josh Thomas scored a career-high 24 points for the Panthers (7-10, 6-9), who have now lost four straight. DeAndre Gholston added 20 points and eight rebounds. Te’Jon Lucas had 13 points and seven assists. Tafari Simms scored 12 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Wright State defeated Milwaukee 92-81 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

