Love scores 21 to lift Wright St. past Milwaukee 92-81

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 10:02 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 21 points as Wright State stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Milwaukee 92-81 on Friday night.

Love also committed seven turnovers.

Tanner Holden had 17 points for Wright State (16-4, 14-3 Horizon League). Grant Basile added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.

DeAndre Gholston scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-9, 6-8). Courtney Brown Jr. added 14 points. Josh Thomas had 13 points.

