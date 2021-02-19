CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Longwood looks to extend streak vs Hampton

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 3:30 PM

Hampton (9-12, 8-8) vs. Longwood (10-14, 9-9)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks for its fifth straight conference win against Hampton. Longwood’s last Big South loss came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 66-54 on Jan. 30. Hampton came up short in a 76-57 game at home to Campbell in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Longwood’s Juan Munoz has averaged 12.5 points while Justin Hill has put up 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Pirates, Davion Warren has averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals while Russell Dean has put up 10.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and six assists.DOMINANT DAVION: Warren has connected on 30.1 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Longwood is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 4-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. Hampton is 7-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 2-12 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

STREAK SCORING: Longwood has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 62.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

